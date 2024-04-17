PM Modi holds rally in Tripura, says 'Cong adopted 'loot' east policy, BJP turned it into 'Act East' policy'

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Tripura's Agartala on Wednesday.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hits out at Congress, accusing the party of implementing a 'loot' east policy, while emphasizing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shifted focus to an 'Act East' policy. Speaking at a rally in Agartala, the Prime Minister highlighted the significant developments in Tripura under the BJP government. He also noted the historic celebrations of Lord Ram's birth taking place in Ayodhya, marking the first time in 500 years within his own temple. "The Congress had adopted the 'loot' east policy while the BJP has turned it into the Act East policy," PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister further said his government has decided to construct three crore new houses in India for the poor. "Tripura's people are going to benefit a great deal from it. After a long wait of 500 years, Ram Lalla is finally in a grand temple in Ayodhya instead of a tent," he added.

The Prime Minister said his government is focusing on enhancing connectivity in the Northeast. According to him, Rs 3,000 crore will be spent for the facelift of highways in the state. "Earlier, mobile towers didn't work properly in the state, but now work is on to improve 5G connectivity. It is the Modi government which has reduced mobile bills to around Rs 400-Rs 500 per month. Had the Congress been in power, your mobile bills would have been Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000," he said.

PM slams Congress, CPI (M)

Taking a dig at the Congress and the CPI(M), the PM said, "The Congress Yuvraj, who is critical over the use of investigative agencies, is now demanding the arrest of Kerala Chief Minister on corruption charges. No corrupt person will be spared," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that BJP candidates in both Lok Sabha seats will win with a huge majority due to the trust of the people in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Saha said this while addressing the election rally organized by Khayerpur Mandal on April 16.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working for the overall development of the country. He has taken the country to such a high level that we must strengthen his hand. We all witnessed the condition of the country before 2014. There was doubt about the future of the country. But after Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister in 2014, there was a huge change in the governance of the country," Saha added.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters – 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females – were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

