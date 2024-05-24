Lok Sabha Elections: 'Support for BJP reflects people's faith in development politics', says PM Modi in Shimla

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB (X) Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi addresses poll rally in Shimla

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the campaigning for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, scheduled for May 25 (Saturday), drew to a close, the leaders across parties have shifted their focus to the seats going to polls in the seventh and final phase on June 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his campaign in the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh today (May 24). Later in the day, PM will also resume his electioneering in the AAP-ruled Punjab.

Addressing a public gathering in Shimla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "You have seen the era of Congress. When there was a weak government in the country. At that time Pakistan used to take advantage of the weak government. The Congress government went around pleading for help around the world. But Modi said that India would no longer beg from the world, India would fight its own battle and then India would enter their land and attack them."

Addressing a gathering in Shimla, PM Modi said, "I am here to seek blessings from you all for the third term of BJP government. I want your blessings to make a strong India, developed India, developed Himachal Pradesh. Five phases of elections are over and the BJP-NDA government is coming into power."

PM Modi said, "The high mountains of Himachal have taught me to keep my spirits high. The high mountains of Himachal have taught me to hold my head high with pride. I cannot tolerate the insult of Mother India. But Congress does not refrain from insulting Mother India. Congress has a problem with saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', Congress has a problem with saying 'Vande Mataram'. Such a Congress can never do any good to Himachal."

PM Modi while addressing a public meeting added, "The support for BJP reflects people's faith in development politics and coming to Shimla is always special for me. I am here to seek blessings for BJP's third term, not for myself or my family but for a developed nation."

"Congress cheated armed forces by denying One Rank One Pension for four decades," said PM Narendra Modi at a poll rally in Sirmaur.

Voters in Himachal Pradesh

A total of 57,11,969 voters have been registered in Himachal Pradesh as per the final list publication on May 14, said Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg. He said that the number of voters has increased by 3,81,815 as compared to a total of 53,30,154 in the year 2019, which represents an increase of 7.16 per cent.

Polling in Himachal, which is scheduled for June 1 (Saturday), will not only pit candidates vying for Lok Sabha membership from four seats but also elect members for six assembly seats that fell vacant following the resignation and switchover of dissident Congress lawmakers. The BJP, which won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections, is eyeing an encore this time.

