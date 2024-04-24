Lok Sabha elections 2024: 'PM Modi, Amit Shah are sellers and Ambani-Adani are buyers', says Kharge

Follow us on Image Source : MALLIKARJUN KHARGE (X) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressing election rally.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge today (April 24) charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with selling state-owned factories established decades ago to Ambani and Adani. He also challenged Modi to recover the looted money from the Gandhi family instead of blaming them though none of its members has been Prime Minister, Chief Minister or any Minister since 1989.

"Modi says the Gandhi family looted the country. You are the Prime Minister, recover the looted money". “Modi says he has done big things. What have you done? You are selling and eating the big factories former PM Jawaharlal Nehru had established,” Kharge said addressing a public meeting at Afzalpur in his home district of Kalaburagi.

The Congress has fielded Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani from Kalaburagi, which will go for polls on May 7.

He alleged, “What’s happening in this country is that there are two sellers and two buyers. The sellers are Modi and Shah and buyers are Ambani and Adani.”

Kharge claimed that Modi and Shah are "living for Ambani and Adani and not for the people of the country."

“They (Modi and Shah) want power for them (Ambani and Adani) and not for you,” Kharge told the crowd.

Congress President Kharge slams PM Modi

Kharge slammed the Prime Minister over his statement that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to ‘infiltrators’ and ‘those who have more children'’, and would steal the ‘gold of mothers and sisters’ if voted to power.

“Modi says if congress comes to power they will snatch your Mangalsutra. What kind of PM he is? He should be ashamed. We ruled this country for 55 years. Whom did we snatch from and give to others?” the Congress chief said.

The Congress president attacked Modi for calling the Congress manifesto an imprint of the pre-independence Muslim league. He sought to know whether it was Muslim league when Congress promised to offer 30 lakh jobs to youths, minimum support price to farmers, scholarship and filling backlogs to benefit SC/ST youth.

“I have told the PM that I will come wherever he is campaigning to explain to him about our manifesto. I have written to him also. I don’t know whether he received it.,” Kharge said.

“A man whose mind is in balance will not utter such things. I don’t know what has happened to him (Modi).”

