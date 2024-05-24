Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 Voters List: Know how to search your voter ID using EPIC number

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Photo

Polling on 58 constituencies across 8 states and Union Territories (UTs) in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, May 25 (today). So far voting for five phases has been completed. Now, ahead of the sixth phase, voters in order to cast their vote must get their documents ready to avoid any last minute resistance. The required documents include voter slip, voter ID and their identity proofs.

In order to ensure that a voter's name is listed in the electoral roll compiled by the Election Commission of India (ECI), citizens are encouraged to verify their voter ID using their Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) number and name.

Below is the step-by-step guide to verify voter ID using EPIC number.

What is EPIC Number in Voter ID Card?

The EPIC -- Electors Photo Identity Card -- is a distinctive alphanumeric code which is present on a voter ID. This unique number is used to authenticate a voter's identity. Polling officials utilise this distinct identification code to cross-reference voter data to ensure the authenticity of the provided voter ID card.

EPIC number is a combination of 10 alphanumeric characters which is present on every voter ID. If a citizen doesn't have their voter ID cards, here's how you can find it.

How to find your EPIC number?

Visit the official website of the National Voters' Service Portal.

Enter the required details, such as your name, birthdate, father's or husband's name, gender, and state.

Click on the 'search' button.

Your EPIC number will appear at the bottom of the screen.

How to search voter ID using EPIC number or other details

There are several ways for citizens to check and verify whether their name is on the voter list.

Citizens can also search their names on the voter list using their Voter ID number, known as the EPIC or mobile number or entering other details such as name, and personal details like your name and date of birth.

How to check if your name is on the voter list online

Visit Election Commission of India's official website.

Click on the 'Elector' menu tab on the home page of ECI website.

Check for the option to "Search your name in the electoral roll"

How to search by EPIC

Select your language.

Enter your EPIC number.

Choose your state.

Enter the Captcha code and click on search.

How to search by mobile number

Select your State and language.

Enter your mobile number and the captcha code.

Click on “Send OTP” to receive a one-time password on your smartphone.

Enter the OTP you received on your smartphone and click on Search.

How to search by details

Select your State and language.

Fill in your personal information such as Name, Middle Name, Surname, Date of Birth, Age, Gender and Relatives’ Name.

Provide details of your location such as District and Assembly Constituency.

Enter the Captcha code and click on Search.

