Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Maneka Gandhi to Khattar to Mehbooba Mufti, list of key candidates in Phase 6

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (From Left to Right) Delhi BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari, former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The voting for the sixth phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on Saturday, May 25. The sixth phase will see elections in 58 constituencies across eight states and Union Territories. Haryana, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir will complete their voting processes. Other states which are going for polls are Uttar Pradesh (14/80 seats), West Bengal (8/42 seats), Bihar (8/40 seats), Odisha (6/21 seats), Jharkhand (4/14 seats) and Jammu and Kashmir.

Some of the key constituencies in the sixth phase of elections are Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Allahabad, Domariyaganj, Azamgarh and Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Hisar, Sirsa, Kurukshetra and Rohtak in Haryana, Tamluk, Kanthi, Medinipur and Bishnupur in West Bengal, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali and Siwan in Bihar, Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, New Delhi and South Delhi in Delhi, Sambalpur, Puri, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in Odisha, Ranchi and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Anantnag–Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Several prominent candidates including Maneka Gandhi, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', Jagdambika Pal, Praveen Kumar Nishad, Kripashankar Singh, Dharmendra Yadav, Babu Singh Kushwaha, Lalji Verma, Ram Shiromani Verma, Ujjwal Rewati Raman Singh, Shyam Singh Yadav, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Ranjit Singh Chautala, Ashok Tanwar, Naveen Jindal, Kumari Selja, Deependra Singh Hooda, Raj Babbar, Jai Parkash, Sushil Gupta, Naina Singh Chautala, Nalin Hooda, Rahul Yadav Fazilpuria, Abhay Singh Chautala, Sunaina Chautala, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Deepak Adhikari Dev, Agnimitra Paul, Saumitra Khan, Sanjay Jaiswal, Radha Mohan Singh, Lovely Anand, Veena Devi, Awadh Bihari Choudhary, Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya Kumar, Jai Prakash Agarwal, Somnath Bharti, Bansuri Swaraj, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Mahabal Mishra, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ananta Nayak, Arup Patnaik, Sambit Patra, Aparajita Sarangi, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Sanjay Seth, Yashashwini Sahay, Bidyut Baran Mahato and Mehbooba Mufti are in the fray in the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Let's see the state-wise key constituencies and prominent candidates in detail.

Phase 6: May 25 (58 Lok Sabha seats)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 in Uttar Pradesh

1. Sultanpur (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Maneka Gandhi, Margin: 14,526)

2024 candidates: Maneka Gandhi (BJP) Vs Rambhual Nishad (SP) Vs Udraj Verma (BSP)

2. Domariyaganj (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Jagdambika Pal, Margin: 1,05,321)

2024 candidates: Jagdambika Pal (BJP) Vs Bhishma Shankar Tiwari (SP) Vs Mohd Nadeem (BSP)

3. Azamgarh (2019 Result: SP, Winner: Akhilesh Yadav, Margin: 2,59,874)

2024 candidates: Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' (BJP) Vs Dharmendra Yadav (SP) Vs Mashood Sabeeha Ansari (BSP)

4. Jaunpur (2019 Result: BSP, Winner: Shyam Singh Yadav, Margin: 80,936)

2024 candidates: Kripashankar Singh (BJP) Vs Babu Singh Kushwaha (SP) Vs Shyam Singh Yadav (BSP)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 in Haryana

1. Sirsa (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Sunita Duggal, Margin: 3,09,918)

2024 candidates: Ashok Tanwar (BJP) Vs Kumari Selja (Congress) Vs Sandeep Lot Valmiki (INLD) Vs Ramesh Khatak (JJP)

2. Gurgaon (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Rao Inderjit Singh, Margin: 3,86,256)

2024 candidates: Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP) Vs Raj Babbar (Congress) Vs Rahul Yadav Fazilpura (JJP) Vs Sorab Khan (INLD)

3. Faridabad (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Krishan Pal Gurjar, Margin: 6,38,239)

2024 candidates: Krishan Pal Gurjar (BJP) Vs Mahender Pratap Singh (Congress) Vs Sunil Tewatia (INLD) Vs Nalin Hooda (JJP)

4. Hisar (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Brijendra Singh, Margin: 3,14,068)

2024 candidates: Ranjit Singh Chautala (BJP) Vs Jai Prakash (Congress) Vs Naina Singh Chautala (JJP) Vs Sunaina Chautala (INLD)

5. Rohtak (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Arvind Kumar Sharma, Margin: 7,503)

2024 candidates: Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP) Vs Deepender Singh Hooda (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 in West Bengal

1. Tamluk (2019 Result: TMC, Winner: Dibyendu Adhikari, Margin: 1,90,165)

2024 candidates: Debangshu Bhattacharya (TMC) Vs Abhijit Gangopadhyay (BJP) Vs Sayan Banerjee (CPM)

2. Medinipur (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Dilip Ghosh, Margin: 88,952)

2024 candidates: Agnimitra Paul (BJP) Vs June Maliah (TMC) Vs Biplab Bhatta (CPI)

3. Bishnupur (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Saumitra Khan, Margin: 78,047)

2024 candidates: Saumitra Khan (BJP) Vs Sujata Mondol (TMC) Vs Sital Chandra Kaibartya (CPM)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 in Bihar

1. Purvi Champaran (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Radha Mohan Singh, Margin: 2,93,648)

2024 candidates: Radha Mohan Singh (BJP) Vs Dr Rajesh Kumar (VIP)

2. Sheohar (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Rama Devi, Margin: 3,40,360)

2024 candidates: Lovely Anand (JDU) Vs Ritu Jaiswal (RJD)

3. Siwan (2019 Result: JDU, Winner: Kavita Singh, Margin: 1,16,958)

2024 candidates: Vijaylakshmi Devi Kushwaha (JDU) Vs Awadh Bihari Choudhary (RJD) Vs Hena Shahab (Independent)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 in Delhi

1. North East Delhi (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Manoj Tiwari, Margin: 3,66,102)

2024 candidates: Manoj Tiwari (BJP) Vs Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress)

2. New Delhi (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Meenakshi Lekhi, Margin: 2,56,504)

2024 candidates: Bansuri Swaraj (BJP) Vs Somnath Bharti (AAP) Vs Raaj Kumar Anand (BSP)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 in Odisha

1. Sambalpur (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Nitesh Gangadev, Margin: 9,162)

2024 candidates: Dharmendra Pradhan (BJP) Vs Pranab Prakash Das (BJD) Vs Nagendra Kumar Pradhan (Congress)

2. Puri (2019 Result: BJD, Winner: Pinaki Misra, Margin: 11,714)

2024 candidates: Sambit Patra (BJP) Vs Arup Mohan Patnaik (BJD) Vs Jayanarayan Pattanayak (Congress)

3. Cuttack (2019 Result: BJD, Winner: Bhartruhari Mahtab, Margin: 1,21,201)

2024 candidates: Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJP) Vs Santrupt Misra (BJD) Vs Suresh Mohapatra (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 in Jharkhand

1. Ranchi (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Sanjay Seth, Margin: 2,82,780)

2024 candidates: Sanjay Seth (BJP) Vs Yashaswini Sahay (Congress)

2. Jamshedpur (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Bidyut Baran Mahato, Margin: 3,02,090)

2024 candidates: Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP) Vs Samir Kumar Mohanty (JMM)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 in Jammu and Kashmir

1. Anantnag-Rajouri (2019 Result: JKNC, Winner: Hasnain Masoodi, Margin: 6,676)

2024 candidates: Mehbooba Mufti (JKPDP) Vs Mian Altaf Ahmad (JKNC) Vs Zafar Iqbal Khan Manhas (JKAP) Vs Mohamad Saleem Paray (DPAP)