Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 Voter Slip: A step-by-step guide to download it

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

Lok Sabha Elections 2024​ : The people of 102 Lok Sabha constituencies across 21 states and union territories (UTs) will go to the poll in the first phase of voting on Friday (April 19) to elect their representatives to the Lower House. To exercise their franchise, people must have voter slips along with their voter ID cards.

What is a voter slip?

When you enter the polling booth, you will go to the first polling officer who is in-charge of the marked copy of the electoral roll and responsible for the identification of electors. You should keep your identity document ready to show him. You need to show your voter slip which is also called an unofficial identity slip. The voter slip is a token which is given at your residence or can be obtained at the polling booth and you can download it as well. The slip helps in locating your name in the electoral roll and finding a polling booth, however, it is not a guarantee of your identification.

Here is the complete step-by-step process to download your voter slip online:

To download the voter slip, visit the Election Commission of India's website https://voters.eci.gov.in/

You will find the E-PIC Download section on the right-hand side of the page

A new webpage will open and you will be asked for registration

You need to feed your details to register on the site

After registration, you should log in

Then, enter EPIC number (voter ID card number)

Click on the search option and you will see your name on the page

OTP will be sent to your mobile number for verification

After entering the OTP, you can easily download the voter slip

Also read: BJP's K Surendran, fielded against Rahul Gandhi, tops list of criminal cases in second phase | Full list