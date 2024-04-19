Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: Don't have a voter ID card? You can still vote if you have these documents

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Election Commission of India has issued guidelines regarding how to vote even without having a voter ID card.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the political landscape of India braces itself for one of the world's largest democratic exercises, the inaugural phase of the Lok Sabha elections is poised to unfold on Friday, April 19. With anticipation running high and candidates making their final appeals to voters, this crucial electoral event marks the beginning of a journey that will shape the nation's future. The outcome of this election will not only determine the composition of the next Lok Sabha but also carry profound implications for the socio-political fabric of the country.

The Elections Commission of India has been diligently striving to ensure that every eligible citizen exercises their right to vote, recognizing its pivotal role in upholding the democratic process. From implementing voter registration drives to leveraging technology for smoother electoral processes, the Commission is leaving no stone unturned in its mission to enable every authorized individual to cast their ballot.

In an order issued last month, the EC said the electors who are not able to produce their voter I-card will have to furnish one of the alternative photo identity documents to be able to cast their votes.

These documents include:

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Driving license

MNREGA job card

Indian passport

Pension document with photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs and MLCs

Passbooks with photographs issued by a bank or post office

Health insurance smart card issued by the Labour Ministry

Unique Disability I-card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice

Smart card issued by the Registrar General of India under National Population Register (NPR)

Service I-cards with photographs issued to employees by central or state governments or PSUs

For overseas Indians

Overseas Indians who are registered in the electoral roll based on the particulars in their Indian passport, will be identified on the basis of their original passport only "and no other identity document" at the polling station.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: First phase

It should be noted here that voters in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies in 21 states and Union Territories will participate in first phase of the general elections 2024. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Rajasthan, 8 in Uttar Pradesh, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Assam, 4 in Bihar, 3 in West Bengal, 2 each in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Manipur and 1 each in Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir. Results for all seats will be declared on June 4.

