Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: A step-by-step guide for first-time voters to find their polling booth

On March 16, the Election Commission of India disclosed the complete schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections, Assembly polls for four states, and bye-polls for 26 Assembly constituencies (ACs). Earlier, addressing the media, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar revealed that polling would be conducted in 7 phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1. The counting of votes for all polls is scheduled for June 4. The polling for the four states and bye-polling for 26 ACs will coincide with the Lok Sabha polling dates, which are set for April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In addition to the 544 Lok Sabha seats, four states – Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Sikkim—will also conduct their state elections concurrently. In India, exercising the right to vote is paramount for shaping the nation’s future.

Here’s a breakdown of who can participate and what to expect:

Eligibility to vote

Every individual over 18 years of age is eligible to vote.

Ensure your name is listed in the electoral roll, also known as the voter list, which you can verify through the Electoral Registration Officer of your locality.

Register your name for only one parliamentary constituency to avoid legal complications.

Required documents

To cast your vote seamlessly, you’ll need to present one of the following documents as proof of identity:

Voter ID Card (EPIC)

Aadhar card

PAN card

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card

Service identity card

Bank/Post Office passbook with a photo

Driving license

Passport

Smart code issued by RGI under NPR

Pension document

Official cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

MNREGA job card

Understanding the voting process

Here’s what to expect when you head to the polling booth:

Locate your nearest polling booth: Find your designated polling station. Verification process: A polling officer will verify your name on the voter list and request your ID proof. Inking and documentation: After verification, your index finger will be inked, and you’ll receive a slip for acknowledgment. Your signature will be required in a register. Proceed to the voting booth: Hand over the slip to the third polling officer, display your inked finger, and enter the voting booth. Casting your vote: Inside the booth, you’ll encounter the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Press the button corresponding to the election symbol of your preferred candidate. A beep confirms your selection. Verification via VVPAT machine: A slip will appear on the VVPAT machine’s transparent window, displaying the serial number, name, and election symbol of your chosen candidate for 7 seconds. This slip will then drop into the sealed VVPAT box.

NOTA option

If none of the candidates align with your choice, you have the option to select “None of the Above” (NOTA) at the bottom of the EVM. Remember, electronic devices such as mobile phones and cameras are prohibited within the polling booth premises. Ensure you leave them at home or entrust them to a companion before entering.

With this guide, you’re equipped with the knowledge to confidently participate in the democratic process and contribute to the nation’s future.

