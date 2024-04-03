Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Nitish's JDU to Pallavi's Apna Dal, list of parties who left I.N.D.I.A bloc

Follow us on Image Source : PTI I..N.D.I.A bloc allies during Bengaluru meet in 2023

Lok Sabha elections 2024: In the election season, the political landscape in the country witnessed several twists and turns in the last few months. The two main coalitions - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) bloc headed by Congress - are leaving no stone unturned to increase the numbers of its alliance partners ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls.

Once the NDA, to counter I.N.D.I.A bloc's show of strength when it was born, flaunted unity with as many as 38 members in July 2023. On the other hand, the opposition's newly formed bloc had 26 political parties in its fold when it came into existence in Bengaluru. In around nine months' journey, I.N.D.I.A bloc suffered several blows. In fact, Nitish Kumar, who was instrumental in stitching the bloc and many consider the alliance a brainchild of JD-U chief, deserted the coalition in January this year. Nitish's switch raised the question of unity in the Opposition. Mamata Banerjee, who was the second biggest face after Nitish in the anti-BJP front, also hurt the I.N.D.I.A bloc. However, in a unique setup, she is a part of the alliance on the national front but not in the state. Congress is seen fighting with Mamata Banerjee's TMC in Kolkata but becomes friends in Delhi. In a confusing scenario, it is up to voters how much they support this unique friend-foe relationship.

Here is the list of I.N.D.I.A parters who left the opposition's bloc

JD-U: In a surprise turn of events, JD-U chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joined the BJP-led NDA. He abonded I.N.D.I.A bloc which was his brainchild and he travelled from one state to another state to bring anti-BJP parties under an umbrella coalition. After leaving the alliance, Nitish alleged that he was unhappy with Congress' attitude and claimed the grand old party tried to hijack the bloc.

RLD: It was considered that Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Congress - the trio - may overcome the BJP's dominance in the Western Uttar Pradesh, but RLD's move to switch sides changed the equation in the region. Now, the BJP with the help of RLD may sweep the region considering the saffron party's performance in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi): Pallavi Patel, who just a few days ago was part of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, left the coalition and forged a coalition with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

VBA: The Prakash Amebdkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) left Maha Vikas Aghadi - a sub-group of opposition in Maharashtra consisting of three parties - Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's NCP and Congress- over a seat-sharing dispute in the state.

NCP (Ajit Pawar): NCP leader Ajit Pawar won the legal battle against his uncle and party founder Sharad Pawar. Senior Pawar's defeat hurt the I.N.D.I.A bloc's poll prospects in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar had joined the NDA parting ways with his uncle.

HAM: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi joined NDA last year. His party was a part of I.N.D.I.A bloc for a brief period in Bihar.

