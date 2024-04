Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Gadkari to Annamalai to Hanuman Beniwal, key candidates in Phase 1 on April 19

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: (From left to right) RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Congress leader Nakul Kamal Nath.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The voting for the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on April 19 (Friday). 102 constituencies in 21 states and Union Territories will go for polls in the first phase. The voting process will be completed in Tamil Nadu (39 seats), Uttarakhand (5 seats), Arunachal Pradesh (2 seats), Meghalaya (2 seats), Mizoram (1 seat), Nagaland (1 seat), Sikkim (1 seat), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1 seat), Puducherry (1 seat) and Lakshadweep (1 seat). Other states which are going for polls are Rajasthan (12/25 seats), Uttar Pradesh (8/80 seats), Madhya Pradesh (6/29 seats), Maharashtra (5/48 seats), Assam (5/14 seats), Bihar (4/40 seats), West Bengal (3/42 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1/6 seats), Tripura (1/2 seats), Manipur (2/2 seats) and Chhattisgarh (1/11 seats).

Some of the key constituencies in the first phase of elections are Chennai South, Sriperumbudur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Thoothukkudi, Ramanathapuram, Theni and Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu, Churu, Bikaner, Jaipur, Nagaur and Alwar in Rajasthan, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur and Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, Mandla and Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, Garhwal and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Nagpur and Chandrapur in Maharashtra, Jorhat and Dibrugarh in Assam, Gaya and Jamui in Bihar, Cooch Behar in West Bengal, Arunachal West in Arunachal West, Tura in Meghalaya, Tripura West in Tripura, Bastar in Chhattisgarh, Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.



Several prominent candidates including Nitin Gadkari, K Annamalai, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jitin Prasada, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Biplab Kumar Deb, Dr Jitendra Singh, Tamilisai Soundararajan, TR Baalu, A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran, L Murugan, Pon Radhakrishnan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran, Karti P Chidambaram, Thol Thirumavalavan, Brijendra Singh Ola, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Bhupender Yadav, Jyoti Mirdha, Hanuman Beniwal, Imran Masood, Chandra Shekhar Azad 'Ravan', Ruchi Veera, Nakul Kamal Nath, Anil Baluni, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Sarbananda Sonowal, Gaurav Gogoi, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Nisith Pramanik, Kiren Rijiju, Agatha K Sangma and A Namassivayam are in the fray in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Let's see the state-wise key constituencies and prominent candidates in detail.

Phase 1: April 19 (102 Lok Sabha seats)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 in Tamil Nadu

1. Chennai South (2019 Result: DMK, Winner: Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Margin: 2,62,223)

2024 candidates: Thamizhachi Thangapandian (DMK) Vs J Jayavardhan (AIADMK) Vs Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP)

2. Chennai Central (2019 Result: DMK, Winner: Dayaynidhi Maran, Margin: 3,01,520)

2024 candidates: Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) Vs B Parthasarathy (DMDK) Vs Vinoj P Selvam (BJP)

3. Sriperumbudur (2019 Result: DMK, Winner: TR Baalu, Margin: 5,07,955)

2024 candidates: TR Baalu (DMK) Vs G Premkumar (AIADMK) Vs VN Venugopal (TMC-M)

4. Coimbatore (2019 Result: CPM, Winner: PR Natarajan, Margin: 1,79,143)

2024 candidates: Ganapathi Raj Kumar (DMK) Vs Singai G Ramachandran (AIADMK) Vs K Annamalai (BJP)

5. Nilgiris (2019 Result: DMK, Winner: A Raja, Margin: 2,05,823)

2024 candidates: A Raja (DMK) Vs D Lokesh Tamilselvan (AIADMK) Vs L Murugan (BJP)

6. Kanyakumari (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: H Vasanthakumar, Margin: 2,59,933)

2024 candidates: Vijay Vasanth (Congress) Vs Nazerath Pasilian (AIADMK) Vs Pon Radhakrishnan (BJP)

7. Thoothukkudi (2019 Result: DMK, Winner: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Margin: 3,47,209)

2024 candidates: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK) Vs R Sivasamy Velumani (AIADMK) Vs SDR Vijayaseelan (TMC-M)

8. Ramanathapuram (2019 Result: IUML, Winner: K Navaskani, Margin: 1,27,122)

2024 candidates: K Navaskani (IUML) Vs P Jeyaperumal (AIADMK) Vs O Panneerselvam (Independent)

9. Theni (2019 Result: AIADMK, Winner: P Ravindhranath, Margin: 76,693)

2024 candidates: Thanga Tamil Selvan (DMK) Vs VT Narayanasamy (AIADMK) Vs TTV Dhinakaran (AMMK)

10. Sivaganga (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: Karti P Chidambaram, Margin: 3,32,244)

2024 candidates: Karti P Chidambaram (Congress) Vs A Xavierdas (AIADMK) Vs D Devanathan Yadav (BJP)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 in Rajasthan

1. Churu (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Rahul Kaswan, Margin: 3,34,402)

2024 candidates: Devendra Jhajharia (BJP) Vs Rahul Kaswan (Congress)

2. Bikaner (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Arjun Ram Meghwal, Margin: 2,64,081)

2024 candidates: Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP) Vs Govind Ram Meghwal (Congress)

3. Jaipur (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Ramcharan Bohra, Margin: 4,30,626)

2024 candidates: Manju Sharma (BJP) Vs Pratap Singh Khachariyawas (Congress)

4. Alwar (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Mahant Balaknath, Margin: 3,29,971)

2024 candidates: Bhupender Yadav (BJP) Vs Lalit Yadav (Congress)

5. Nagaur (2019 Result: RLP, Winner: Hanuman Beniwal, Margin: 1,81,260)

2024 candidates: Jyoti Mirdha (BJP) Vs Hanuman Beniwal (RLP)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 in Uttar Pradesh

1. Saharanpur (2019 Result: BSP, Winner: Haji Fazlur Rehman, Margin: 22,417)

2024 candidates: Raghav Lakhanpal (BJP) Vs Imran Masood (Congress) Vs Majid Ali (BSP)

2. Muzaffarnagar (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Margin: 6,526)

2024 candidates: Sanjeev Kumar Balyan (BJP) Vs Harendra Singh Malik (SP) Vs Dara Singh Prajapati (BSP)

3. Rampur (2019 Result: SP, Winner: Mohammad Azam Khan, Margin: 1,09,997)

2024 candidates: Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi (BJP) Vs Mohibullah Nadvi (SP) Vs Zeeshan Khan (BSP)

4. Pilibhit (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Varun Gandhi, Margin: 2,55,627)

2024 candidates: Jitin Prasada (BJP) Vs Bhagwat Sharan Gangwar (SP) Vs Anis Ahmed Khan (BSP)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 in Madhya Pradesh

1. Mandla (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Faggan Singh Kulaste, Margin: 97,674)

2024 candidates: Faggan Singh Kulaste (BJP) Vs Omkar Singh Markam (Congress)

2. Chhindwara (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: Nakul Kamal Nath, Margin: 37,536)

2024 candidates: Vivek Bunty Sahu (BJP) Vs Nakul Kamal Nath (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 in Uttarakhand

1. Garhwal (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Tirath Singh Rawat, Margin: 3,02,669)

2024 candidates: Anil Baluni (BJP) Vs Ganesh Godiyal (Congress)

2. Haridwar (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Margin: 2,58,729)

2024 candidates: Trivendra Singh Rawat (BJP) Vs Virendra Rawat (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 in Maharashtra

1. Nagpur (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Margin: 2,16,009)

2024 candidates: Nitin Jairam Gadkari (BJP) Vs Vikas Pandurang Thakre (Congress)

2. Chandrapur (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: Suresh Dhanorkar, Margin: 44,763)

2024 candidates: Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) Vs Pratibha Suresh Dhanorkar (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 in Assam

1. Dibrugarh (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Rameshwar Teli, Margin: 3,64,566)

2024 candidates: Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP) Vs Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP)

2. Jorhat (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Topon Kumar Gogoi, Margin: 82,653)

2024 candidates: Topon Kumar Gogoi (BJP) Vs Gaurav Gogoi (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 in Bihar

1. Gaya (2019 Result: JDU, Winner: Vijay Kumar Manjhi, Margin: 1,52,426)

2024 candidates: Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM-S) Vs Kumar Sarvjeet (RJD)

2. Jamui (2019 Result: LJP, Winner: Chirag Paswan, Margin: 2,41,049)

2024 candidates: Arun Bharti (LJP-RV) Vs Archana Kumari (RJD)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 in West Bengal

1. Cooch Behar (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Nisith Pramanik, Margin: 54,231)

2024 candidates: Nisith Pramanik (BJP) Vs Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia (TMC) Vs Nitish Chandra Roy (AIFB) Vs Piya Roy Chowdhury (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 in Arunachal Pradesh

1. Arunachal West (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Kiren Rijiju, Margin: 1,74,843)

2024 candidates: Kiren Rijiju (BJP) Vs Nabam Tuki (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 in Meghalaya

1. Tura (2019 Result: NPP, Winner: Agatha K Sangma, Margin: 64,030)

2024 candidates: Agatha K Sangma (NPP) Vs Saleng A Sangma (Congress) Vs Zenith M Sangma (TMC)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 in Tripura

1. Tripura West (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Pratima Bhoumik, Margin: 3,05,689)

2024 candidates: Biplab Kumar Deb (BJP) Vs Ashish Kumar Saha (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 in Chhattisgarh

1. Bastar (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: Deepak Baij, Margin: 38,982)

2024 candidates: Mahesh Kashyap (BJP) Vs Kawasi Lakhma (Congress)

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1 in Jammu and Kashmir

1. Udhampur (2019 Result: BJP, Winner: Dr Jitendra Singh, Margin: 3,57,252)

2024 candidates: Dr Jitendra Singh (BJP) Vs Chaudhary Lal Singh (Congress)