Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: Rahul, Akhilesh to address first joint poll rally in Amroha today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: The voting took place in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories in the first of the seven-phase elections on Friday. An aggregate 62. 37 per cent voter turnout was recorded in phase one of the Lok Sabha polls. The Election Commission (EC) said "The voting percentage is likely to go upwards when reports from all polling stations are obtained as polling is scheduled till 6 pm in many constituencies. Final figures will be known on Saturday after the scrutiny of form 17A," the EC said. Now, the politicians focus on the areas which will go to vote in the second phase on April 26 across 13 states and UTs. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Karnataka and Maharashtra on Saturday to address two public meetings. According to the BJP Karnataka unit, PM Modi will address a public meeting at 2. 00 pm at Chokkahalli village in Chikkballapura. On the other side, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will address the first joint poll rally in I.N.D.I.A bloc candidate Kunwar Danish Ali in Amroha today.