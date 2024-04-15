Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List of seats with highest and lowest number of candidates in first phase

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Election Phase 1

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 - Phase 1: The stage is set for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19 slated to take place across 102 Parliamentary constituencies of 21 states and UTs. Political parties have declared their candidates for the April 19 polls, who have also filed their respective nominations. With less than a week to go for the first vote to be cast in the world’s largest democracy to elect a new government, India TV Digital analysed various constituencies going to polls, having the most and least number of candidates in various states. We have also analysed the candidates running for MP office in the high-profile seats in the first phase.

Some high-profile seats going to polls in the first phase include Chennai South, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Jamui. T Soundararajan, former Telangana Governor who resigned from her position, was given a ticket to contest from Chennai South seat. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has been fielded from Coimbatore seat.

Constituencies with most number of candidates in Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections 2024:

S. No. Constituency, State/UT Number of candidates Key contests 1 Karur, Tamil Nadu 54 S Jothimani (Congress), KRL Thangavel (AIADMK), V Duraisenthil (BJP) 2 Chennai South, Tamil Nadu 41 T Soundararajan (BJP), T Thangapandian (DMK), J Jayavardhan (AIADMK) 3 Namakkal, Tamil Nadu 40 KP Ramalingam (BJP), S Tamil Mani (AIADMK), K Kanimozhi (NTK) 4 Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 37 K Annamalai (BJP), Ganapathi Rajkumar (DMK), Singai Ramachandran (AIADMK) 5 Chennai North, Tamil Nadu 35 K Veeraswamy (DMK), R Manoharan (AIADMK), RC Paul Kanagaraj (BJP) 6 Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu 35 Durai Vaiko (MDMK), Karuppiah (AIADMK), Senthilnathan (AMMK) 7 Chennai Central, Tamil Nadu 31 Dayanidhi Maran (DMK), Vinoj Selvam (BJP), Parthasarathy (DMDK) 8 Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu 31 TR Baalu (DMK), G Premkumar (AIADMK), VN Venugopal (TMCM) 9 Erode, Tamil Nadu 31 Karmegam (NTK), Aatral Ashok Kumar (AIADMK) 10 Vellore, Tamil Nadu 31 Kathir Anand (DMK), S Pasupati (AIADMK), AC Shanmugam (BJP) 11 Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu 31 A Ashvathaman (BJP), M Kaliyaperumal (AIADMK), R Ramesh Babu (NTK) 12 Arani, Tamil Nadu 29 GV Gajendran (AIADMK), MS Dharanivendhan (DMK), A Ganeshkumar (PMK) 13 Thoothukkudi, Tamil Nadu 28 K Karunanidhi (DMK), R Sivasamy Velumani (AIADMK), SDR Vijayaseelan (TMCM) 14 Ramtek, Maharashtra 28 SD Barve (Congress), Uttamrao Gajbhiye (VBA), Raju Devnath Parwe (Shiv Sena) 15 Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu 27 B Gopichand (Congress), C Narasimhan (BJP), V Jayaprakash (AIADMK) 16 Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu 27 B Manickam Tagore (Congress), V Prabakaran (DMDK), Radhika Sarathkumar (BJP) 17 Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu 26 Afsiya Nasrin (NTK), AL Vijayan (AIADMK) 18 Puducherry 26 R Meneka (NTK), G Thamizhvendhan (AIADMK), D Alangaravelu (BSP) 19 Nagpur, Maharashtra 26 Nitin Gadkari (BJP), Vikas Thakre (Congress), Yogesh Patiram Lanjewar (BSP) 20 Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu 25 Chandraprabha (NTK), P Jeyperumal (AIADMK), O Panneerselvam (Independent) 21 Theni, Tamil Nadu 25 Thanga Tamil Selvan (DMK), VT Narayanasamy (AIADMK), TTV Dhinakaran (AMMK) 22 Salem, Tamil Nadu 25 TM Selvaganapathy (DMK), P Vignesh (AIADMK), Annadurai (PMK)

Lowest candidates per constituency in the first phase on April 19:

Nagaland and Dibrugarh (Assam): 3 candidates each Karauli-Dholpur (Rajasthan), Jorhat (Assam), Outer Manipur (Manipur), Tura (Meghalaya) and Lakshadweep: 4 candidates each Dausa (Rajasthan): 5 Bharatpur (Rajasthan), Arunachal East (Arunachal Pradesh), Shillong (Meghalaya), Inner Manipur (Manipur), Mizoram, Nagina (Uttar Pradesh) and Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): 6 candidates each Almora (Uttarakhand) and Jamui (Bihar): 7 candidates each Other constituencies include Sonitpur (Assam), Nawada (Bihar) and Arunachal West (Arunachal Pradesh) with 8 candidates each.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been fielded in the Dibrugarh constituency in Assam where he is up against AAP's Manoj Dhanowar and AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

On Jorhat seat in Assam, Congress has fielded Gaurav Gogoi against sitting BJP MP Topon Kumar Gogoi.

