Lok Sabha Elections 2024: List of seats where only Muslim candidates have won till date

The Lok Sabha elections are just a few days away. One of the major players which is a factor in deciding the election results is the minority vote bank. There are only six such constituencies where only Muslim candidates have won. These include West Bengal's Murshidabad, Assam's Dhubri, Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, Srinagar, Kerala's Malappuram and union territory Lakshadweep. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Murshidabad is scheduled to go to polls on May 7 (Phase 3), Dhubri on May 7 (Phase 3), Baramulla on May 20 (Phase 5), Srinagar May 13 (Phase 4), Malappuram on April 26 (Phase 2), Lakshadweep on April 19 (Phase 1) respectively.

Murshidabad

In 2019 Abu Taher Khan of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the election. Likewise, Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPM's Badaruddoza Khan in 2014, Abdul Mannan Hossain of Congress in 2009, 2004, Moinul Hassan of CPM in 1999 and 1998, Masudal Hossain Syed of CPM in 1996, 1991, 1989, Syed Musudal Hossain of CPM in 1984, 1980, Syed Kazim Ali Meerza of BLD in 1977, Chowdhury Abu Taleb of IND in 1971 had registered win. In 1957 Congress' Muhammad Khuda Bukhsh, and 1967, 1962 Syed Badrudduja who contested as an independent also won the election.

Dhubri

In 2019, 2014 and 2009 AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal won the election. Likewise, in 2004 Congress' Anwar Hussain and Congress' Abdul Hamid won the election in 1998, 1999. In 1996, 1991 Congress' Nurul Islam and in 1985 IND's Abdul Hamid had registered a win. Subsequently, in 1977 Ahmmad Hossen from Congress and Moinul Haque Chowdhury from Congress won respectively.

Baramulla

Baramulla is a parliamentary constituency in Jammu & Kashmir. In 2019 JKN Mohammad Akbar Lone, JKPDP's Muzaffar Hussain Baig in 2014, JKN's Sharief Ud Din Shariqin 2009, JKN's Abdul Rashid Shaheen in 2004, 1999 won. In 1998 Professor Saifuddin Soz of JKN, Congress' Gh Rasool Kar in 1996, JKN's Saif Ud Din Soze in 1989, 1984, JKN's Khawaja Mubarak Shah in 1980, JKN's Abdul Ahad 1977 and Congress Syed Ahmad Aga in 1971 had won the elections respectively.

Malappuram

Malappuram is a parliamentary constituency in Kerala. In 2019 Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) PK Kunhalikutty and in 2014 and 2009 IUML's E Ahamed had won the elections.

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep is a parliamentary constituency in Lakshadweep. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP's Mohammed Faizal, in 2014 Mohammed Faizal of NCP had won the contest. Likewise, in 2009 Congress' Hamdullah Sayeed and in 2004 JD(U)'s Dr P Pookunhikoya registered their win. Congress' P M Sayeed had won the seat in 1999, 1998, 1996, 1991, 1989 won the election. In 1984 Congress' Mohammad Sayeed Padannatha, and in 1980 and 1977 Congress' Muhammad Sayeed Padannatha had won the contest.