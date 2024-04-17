Lok Sabha Elections 2024: High-octane campaigning ends for first phase of polling on April 19

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress led by Rahul Gandhi campaigned extensively to woo voters ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With the first phase of polling for 102 Lok Sabha seats across 21 states and Union territories set for April 19, the campaigning ended on Wednesday evening with top leaders of both the BJP-led NDA and the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc taking centre stage in a final push to sway voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the forefront, embarking on whirlwind tours of various constituencies in recent days. Addressing rallies and holding roadshows, he emphasized his journey from hope in 2014 to trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024. Repeatedly asserting the presence of "Modi's guarantee" across the nation, he pledged to fulfil all assurances made.

Political parties made all efforts to woo voters

Accompanying PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several cabinet colleagues have actively engaged in canvassing for their respective candidates. Leaders from the Congress, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, along with representatives from other parties, have also been actively involved in the campaigning process.

The BJP has come out all guns blazing at the INDIA bloc over corruption, dynasty politics and insulting the Constitution and Hinduism. The Opposition leaders, in turn, have attacked the government over electoral bonds, alleged misuse of agencies, inflation and unemployment among other issues. The BJP in its manifesto prioritised development and welfare while shunning populist measures and contentious issues like the NRC.

102 seats going to polls in the first phase

Eight Union ministers, including Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbanada Sonowal, and others, along with two former Chief Ministers and a former governor, are among the candidates contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for the 102 seats going to polls in the first phase on April 19.

In the 2019 elections, the UPA secured victory in 45 of these seats, while the NDA won 41. Six seats have been redefined due to delimitation. The polling will cover constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and others.

Tight vigilance in voting regions

Additionally, voting will take place in various seats across states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, and others. Authorities have instructed strict measures to ensure the integrity of the electoral process, including clearing areas of outsiders 48 hours prior to polling and prohibiting any form of electioneering or public meetings by political parties.

ALSO READ: 'Not ordinary election': PM Modi writes letter to NDA candidates ahead of first phase of Lok Sabha polls