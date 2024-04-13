Ex-Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh: 'Party top brass have no political acumen' | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gourav Vallabh

Former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down heavily on his previous organisation and called it 'directionless.' He alleged that even if Mallikarjun Kharge has been made the party president, he has no authority or freedom to make decisions. He said that Congress ridicules the policies of reforms, liberalisation and globalisation pursued by former prime minister Manmohan Singh because of its dislike for Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom its leaders abuse all day.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is a very good man, but does not have even 1% right to make decisions," Vallabh said.

On elections

"Only four out of 100 members of Congress Working Committee are contesting elections. Congress leaders do not want to contest elections, CWC members are afraid of contesting elections, top leaders are unfit to run the party, Congress's ground connect is broken and it has become directionless."

On Sanatan Dharm

Gourav Vallabh came down heavily on Congress' approach and said, "I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out.