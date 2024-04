Follow us on Image Source : ANI National Conference leader Omar Abdullah along with Congress leader Salman Khurshid post seat-sharing talks between the two parties.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on Monday announced its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. As part of the INDI alliance, both parties will contest on three seats each. Congress candidates will contest from Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh Lok Sabha seats and National Conference candidates will contest from Anantnag, Baramulla and Srinagar seats.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.