Manoj Sinha may resign as Jammu and Kashmir LG to contest polls from Ghazipur: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi and J-K LG Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha may resign from his post and may contest Lok Sabha elections from Ghazipur," sources said on Monday (April 8). Sinha assumed the office of J-K LG on August 7, 2020. He hails from Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur and has also been a Union Minister in the Narendra Modi government from May 2014 to May 2019. He was the MoS Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Communications (MoS, Independent charge).

The BJP is yet to decide its candidates on some seats in Uttar Pradesh, including in Ghazipur which was bagged by the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BSP's Afzal Ansari had defeated Manoj Sinha in 2019 polls on the seat. Sinha is a three-time MP from the seat, emerging victorious in 1996, 1999, and 2014.

More to follow...

(With inputs from Rahi Kapoor)