Congress finalises candidates on 20 more seats in CEC meeting for Lok Sabha elections, say sources

Wednesday, March 27, 2024
     
Earlier today, Congress named Sonia Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among 40 others as star campaigners for the upcoming polls.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: March 27, 2024 22:15 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders
Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and KC Venugopal during a ‘Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting’ with the party leaders of Goa, in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress in its Central Election Committee (CEC) on Wednesday finalised 18 more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, the party finalised six candidates from Uttar Pradesh, two candidates from Telangana, four from Jharkhand, while two names are pending in Goa.

The party has also not finalised its candidate on the Ranchi seat in Jharkhand.

In UP, the Congress finalised candidates on Prayagraj, Sitapur, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Maharajganj, and Bulandshahr seats.

Reports say from Ghaziabad, the party may name Dolly Sharma and Ujjawal Raman Singh from Prayagraj.

In Maharajganj, Congress may give ticket to sitting MLA Virendra Chowdhary.

The next CEC meeting will take place on March 31.

