Congress finalises candidates on 20 more seats in CEC meeting for Lok Sabha elections, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and KC Venugopal during a ‘Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting’ with the party leaders of Goa, in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress in its Central Election Committee (CEC) on Wednesday finalised 18 more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, the party finalised six candidates from Uttar Pradesh, two candidates from Telangana, four from Jharkhand, while two names are pending in Goa.

The party has also not finalised its candidate on the Ranchi seat in Jharkhand.

In UP, the Congress finalised candidates on Prayagraj, Sitapur, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Maharajganj, and Bulandshahr seats.

Reports say from Ghaziabad, the party may name Dolly Sharma and Ujjawal Raman Singh from Prayagraj.

In Maharajganj, Congress may give ticket to sitting MLA Virendra Chowdhary.

The next CEC meeting will take place on March 31.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi targets Modi govt over unemployment, says '65 per cent educated youth are jobless'