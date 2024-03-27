Rahul Gandhi targets Modi govt over unemployment, says '65 per cent educated youth are jobless'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the Modi government over unemployment, citing the India Employment Report 2024 published in media. He highlighted Congress' poll promises to address unemployment.

"Only yesterday I had asked, 'Did Narendra Modi have any scheme for employment?' The government's reply came today itself - No," the former Congress president posted a long Hindi note on X.

"India Employment Report 2024 is not only a document of the massive failure of the Modi government on employment but also an approval of the employment policy of the Congress. According to the report, 83% of the total unemployed people of India are youth, either they do not have a job or they are forced to work in bad conditions at very low wages," his post read.

The report says 65 per cent of educated youth are unemployed – Our guarantee is we will fill 30 lakh government posts, he added.

The report says there is skill gap - We will make freshers a skilled workforce with 'Pehli Naukri Pakki', said Gandhi.

The report says new jobs will have to be created - our 'Youth Light' guarantee is coming with a help of ₹ 5000 crores for start-ups, he added.

The report says workers do not have social security and secure employment – ​​we are going to change their lives under labor justice, said the Congress leader.

The policies of Congress are the 'guarantee of employment', this has also been proved by the government report, he added.

"BJP means unemployment and helplessness, Congress means employment revolution. The difference is clear!," his post read.