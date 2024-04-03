Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA to win 13 seats in Assam, Congress to get 0, says India TV-CNX poll

Follow us on Image Source : HIMANTA BISWA SARMA (X) Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with PM Modi in Guwahati.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to get massive lead with 13 seats in Assam. As per the prediction of India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, the Congress party to get zero seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Congress is not likely to open its account in Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma led-Assam will win comfortably in the general elections. The state will go to the polls for 14 seats in three phases of the Lok Sabha elections. As per India TV-CNX Opinion Poll the BJP allies United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) are predicted to win one seat each in Assam.

Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) may get one seat in Assam, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

Assam govt announces public holidays on election dates

The Assam government announced localised public holidays in respective constituencies during the three-phase Lok Sabha polls in the state. The notification, issued by an order of the governor, announced public holidays on April 19, 26, and May 7 in areas where polling is scheduled on those dates under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881.

Assam to vote in 3 phases

In the first phase on April 19, polling will be held in five constituencies: Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur. The second phase on April 26 will see polling in another five seats: Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, Nagaon, and Darrang-Udalguri.

The remaining four constituencies- Guwahati, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Kokrakhjar- will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

All government and non-government offices, PRIs, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business and commercial establishments including banks, tea gardens, and industries within the specified jurisdiction of the constituencies will remain closed on polling days, the General Administration Department order said.

