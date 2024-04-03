Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-Shinde Sena-Ajit Pawar to sweep Maharashtra, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party-Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP is expected to sweep Maharashtra, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. The state will go to the polls for 48 seats in the first five phases of the Lok Sabha elections. The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday declared four more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, fielding Vaishali Darekar-Rane from the high-profile Kalyan constituency, currently represented by state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde. With this, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has so far declared nominees for 21 seats in Maharashtra, which will vote in five phases starting April 19. COMPLETE ELECTION COVERAGE

HERE IS WHAT OPINION POLL PREDICTED

BJP is likely to win three seats in Mumbai, and Shinde's Shiv Sena to get 2

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena to win just Mumbai South constituency in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

NDA is likely to sweep Maharashtra's Thane-Konkan region

BJP and Shinde's Shiv Sena are likely to win 3 seats each in Maharashtra's Thane-Konkan region, Ajit Pawar's NCP to get 1

Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP may draw a blank in Maharashtra's Thane-Konkan region

BJP-led NDA to sweep Mumbai, Thane-Konkan in Maharashtra

BJP-led NDA leads in Western Maharashtra region

BJP is likely to win 5 seats in Western Maharashtra, NCP (Sharad Pawar) may get 2

NCP (Ajit Pawar), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) may win 1 seat each in Western Maharashtra

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar is likely to defeat Supriya Sule in Maharashtra's Baramati

BJP-led NDA leads in Mumbai, Thane-Konkan, Western Maharashtra

BJP and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena are likely to win 4 seats each in Maharashtra's Marathwada region

BJP's Pankaja Munde is leading in Maharashtra's Beed

BJP to sweep North Maharashtra with 5 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) to get 1

NDA is likely to win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra

BJP is likely to win all 7 seats in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, ally Shiv Sena (Shine) to get 3

BJP predicted to get 27 seats in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Shinde) may win 8

Ajit Pawar's NCP is likely to win just 2 seats in Maharashtra

BJP winning Goa

According to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, the BJP is predicted to win both the seats of Goa. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress got one seat and BJP got one seat.