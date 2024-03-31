PM Modi to kickstart Lok Sabha poll campaign with mega rally in Meerut, UP NDA allies to share stage | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart his Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (March 31) with a massive rally in Meerut, a constituency where he had started his poll campaign in the 2019 general elections as well. The BJP has fielded actor Arun Govil who played Ram in TV serial ‘Ramayan’ as its candidate. All allies of the Uttar Pradesh NDA will participate in the Prime Minister’s rally in a show of strength. Anupriya Patel from Apna Dal S, Jayant Chaudhary from RLD, Om Prakash Rajbhar from SBSP and Sanjay Nishad from Nishad Party will be present on the stage.

Jayant Chaudhary to share stage

This will be the first time Jayant Chaudhary will share the stage with PM Modi since his induction into the NDA in February this year. On the other hand, the I.N.D.I.A bloc will hold its separate rally in the national capital today against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. All the prominent Opposition leaders will share the stage in Delhi in an attempt to show unity ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi, is starting his election campaign in the state from the constituency of Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram and is highly respected, a BJP leader earlier said. Prime Minister Modi's Meerut rally will prove to be a milestone in western Uttar Pradesh, senior BJP leader and MLC Govind Narayan Shukla said and asserted that the party and its allies would win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Leaders of the BJP and RLD said that Bharat Ratna to former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, issues related to sugarcane growers and farmers as well as the development of Western Uttar Pradesh would feature in the rally.

Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh

On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu conferred 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, to Chaudhary Charan Singh posthumously. The award was received by the former prime minister's grandson Jayant Chaudhary during an event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Voting in Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Kairana Lok Sabha constituencies will be in the first phase on April 19. Meerut and Baghpat will see polling in the second phase on April 26.