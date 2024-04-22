Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE: Re-polling would be conducted at 11 polling stations in Inner Manipur constituencies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Election 2024: LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE : The voting took place in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories in the first of the seven-phase elections on Friday. An aggregate 62. 37 per cent voter turnout was recorded in phase one of the Lok Sabha polls. The Election Commission (EC) said "The voting percentage is likely to go upwards when reports from all polling stations are obtained as polling is scheduled till 6 pm in many constituencies. Final figures will be known on Saturday after the scrutiny of form 17A," the EC said. Meanwhile, Mayawati will hold a poll rally in Amroha along with Ghaziabad. The election commission is likely to declare the put out the final figures of phase 1 poll data.