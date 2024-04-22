Monday, April 22, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE: Re-polling would be conducted at 11 polling stations in Inner Manipur constituencies
Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE: Re-polling would be conducted at 11 polling stations in Inner Manipur constituencies

Phase 1 of polling was conducted across the country on April 19 which marked the beginning of the seven-phase election. The second phase of voting will take place on April 26. Meanwhile, the results will be declared on June 4.

Vaidehi Jahagirdar Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2024 6:52 IST
LOK SABHA
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Election 2024: LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The voting took place in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories in the first of the seven-phase elections on Friday. An aggregate 62. 37 per cent voter turnout was recorded in phase one of the Lok Sabha polls. The Election Commission (EC) said "The voting percentage is likely to go upwards when reports from all polling stations are obtained as polling is scheduled till 6 pm in many constituencies. Final figures will be known on Saturday after the scrutiny of form 17A," the EC said. Meanwhile, Mayawati will hold a poll rally in Amroha along with Ghaziabad. The election commission is likely to declare the put out the final figures of phase 1 poll data.

 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE UPDATES

  • Apr 22, 2024 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    Security beefed up ahead of repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations today

    Security beefed up ahead of re-polling at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituencies today. The repolling has been ordered after several incidents of violence including firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported.

