India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: Naveen Patnaik's BJD leads in Odisha, UDF ahead of LDF in Kerala

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha is all set to lead once again in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The India TV-CNX Opinion Poll today predicted 13 seats for Naveen Patnaik-led party in the state. There are 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to get eight seats in Odisha while the Congress party will get zero seats if Lok Sabha Elections are held today.

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, the BJP is expected to get 41 per cent of votes in Odisha while BJD is likely to get 45 per cent of votes.

If Lok Sabha elections are held today, Congress may get around 11 per cent vote share. In terms of seats, the survey predicts 8 Lok Sabha seats for the saffron party and 13 for Naveen Patnaik's BJD.

The opinion poll, which was conducted by India TV and CNX, projected a clear picture where people have shown faith in the BJD. As per the poll, if Lok Sabha elections are held today, then CM Patnaik-led BJD is likely to be ahead of the BJP.

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll FOR KERALA:

According to India TV-CNX opinion poll, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is likely to get 39 per cent votes in Kerala while Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is expected to get 47 per cent vote share.

The BJP-led NDA may get 13 per cent of votes but may not be able to win even a single seat.

Image Source : INDIA TV India TV CNX Opinion Poll data on Kerala for LS polls 2024

There are 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. UDF will receive 16 seats while LDF to get four seats in total. BJP will not be able to open its account in God's own country Kerala.

