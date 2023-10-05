India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: BJP set to sweep Rajasthan again as Congress fails to make inroads

Follow us on Image Source : VASUNDHARA RAJE (X) PM Modi with BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia in Rajasthan

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: In Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to sweep once again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP is likely to get 49 per cent of votes in Rajasthan while Congress is expected to get 41 per cent, and other parties to receive 11 per cent of votes, if Lok Sabha elections are held today.

BJP will receive 23 seats, while Congress to get two seats out of the total 25 seats in Rajasthan.

The opinion poll which was conducted by India TV and CNX projects a clear picture where people have shown full faith in BJP. As per the poll, if Lok Sabha elections are held today, then BJP is likely to win with a thumping majority.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win 23 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, while the remaining two may go to Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Here is the data of 2019 Rajasthan Lok Sabha Results :

Total Seats: 25

BJP: 24

Congress: 00

RLP: 01

PM Modi in Jodhpur:

India's voice is being heard all over the world today and the Congress has a problem with this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today (October 5), accusing the grand old party of beginning to oppose Bharat in its pursuit to oppose the BJP.

Addressing a rally in the poll-bound state, he slammed the Ashok Gehlot government over the issue of corruption, saying the paper leak mafia in Rajasthan has ruined the future of lakhs of youths and they demand justice.

He also talked about the 'red diary'- a reference to one possessed by sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha who claimed it contained details about the financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

It has "every black act of corruption by the Congress" and a BJP government will have to be formed in the state to expose it, Modi said. The BJP, he said, aims to make Rajasthan the number one state in the tourism sector and will take development to every corner on forming the government.

"The Congress cares neither about farmers nor soldiers, he charged. They can't see anything except the chair. The Congress loves its vote bank more than the interest of the people," PM added.

It is Prime Minister Modi's third rally within two weeks in the state that goes to polls later this year. The rally was organised at the Ravan ka Chabutara ground in the Sardarpura assembly constituency in Jodhpur, chief minister Gehlot's seat.

