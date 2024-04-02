Congress releases list of 17 Lok Sabha candidates, fields YS Sharmila from Kadapa, Tariq Anwar in Katihar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress Andhra Pradesh unit chief YS Sharmila (L) and senior leader Tariq Anwar.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Congress Tuesday declared a list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party fielded Mohammad Jawed and Tariq Anwar from Bihar's Kishanganj and Katihar respectively and its Andhra Pradesh unit chief YS Sharmila from Kadapa.

The party also fielded former Union minister MM Pallam Raju from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada. The Congress released its list of candidates for eight seats of Odisha, five seats of Andhra Pradesh, three of Bihar and one of West Bengal.

In Bihar, besides Anwar and Jawed, the party fielded MLA Ajeet Sharma from Bhagalpur. With this, the total number of candidates declared by the party so far is 228. However, the suspense over the high-profile seats of Amethi and Raebareli continues.

Congress to release manifesto on April 5

The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 with its top leaders addressing mega rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad the next day. "After vast deliberations with people from across the country, the Congress will be releasing its vision document, the manifesto, on 5th April at AICC headquarters. Subsequently, we will hold two Mega Rallies on 6th April - in Jaipur and Hyderabad," AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said in a post on X.

In Jaipur, he said, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will release the manifesto and address mega rallies.

"Rahul ji will also be addressing the manifesto launch mega rally in Hyderabad. Our focus has always been on giving the country a welfare oriented, pro-development vision and that will be presented to the people for this election as well," Venugopal also said.

Party's manifesto to focus on 'Paanch Nyay'

The party's election manifesto will focus on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress will launch its 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign on April 3, under which the party leaders will reach out to more than eight crore households across the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leads in Telangana, BJP to win 5 seats, says India TV poll