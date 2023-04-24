Follow us on Image Source : ANI Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP takes jibe over top opposition leaders' struggle for 'unity'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: In view of the Lok Sabha Elections next year, politics in the country has taken a dramatic turn. On one hand, the saffron party is trying to woo the citizens, well, on the other hand, the supremo of opposition parties are struggling for "unity" to wrest power from BJP in the next general elections. For the past few days, top opposition leaders are dialling each other for the 'Mission 2024', meanwhile, BJP is not letting go of any chance to launch a scathing attack over their attempts.

Amit Malviya over Nitish Kumar-Mamata Banerjee meeting

Soon after the meeting between West Bengal and Bihar Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar respectively concluded, BJP took a potshot and alleged the opposition parties for not having any leader of the opposition and policies for the next Lok Sabha Election. BJP leader Amit Malviya on Monday took a jibe at Nitish Kumar and questioned "Is Nitish Kumar doing anything for Bihar as the CM?"

Moreover, he slammed other leaders of the opposition parties too, "He (Nitish Kumar) met Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee met Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal met Sharad Pawar. The Opposition can carry on with this series of meetings. But who is the leader of the Opposition? What are its policies? What are they thinking for the country? There is no discussion on this."

"They won't get public support, if"

Malviya further asserted that opposition parties will not be able to gain public support in the 2024 elections only with the basic mantra of "Modi hatao". "If the Opposition wants to fight the 2024 elections only with the basic mantra of "Modi hatao", naturally they won't get public support," he said.

"The country is emerging as an economic superpower, and at such a time the Opposition has neither a leader nor intentions or policy. Why will the people support them?" said BJP leader Amit Malviya.

Latest India News