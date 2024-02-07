Lok Sabha approves interim budgets for Centre and Jammu and Kashmir govt for 2024-25

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha also passed a bill to provide reservations to Other Backward Classes in local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved the Rs 47.66-lakh-crore interim Budget 2024-25 of the Union Government with a voice vote. The House also approved the Rs 1.8 lakh crore budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a voice vote.

The two budgets, along with the supplementary demands for grants and relevant appropriation bills, were piloted by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman. Replying to the debate, the minister said the fiscal deficit of the central government is proposed to be brought down to 5.1 per cent of the GDP during 2024-25.

Bill for OBC quota in local bodies in J-K

Earlier on Tuesday, Lok Sabha passed a bill to provide reservations to Other Backward Classes in local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir and to bring consistency in the local bodies laws of the Union territory with the provisions of the Constitution. The bill seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, of 1989, the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, of 2000 and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000.

In his reply to the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the provisions pertaining to the state Election Commissioner in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act "are at variance" with the provisions of the Constitution. He accused the opposition parties of doing "drama" of supporting reservation for OBCs and raising other issues.

Budget Session extended by a day

It should be mentioned here that the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament has been extended by a day till February 10. The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year was started with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31. It was earlier to be concluded on February 9.

