Lok Sabha 2024: India TV survey predicts landslide win for Modi if LS polls are held now

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As India is set to hold its Lok Sabha elections next year, the latest survey indicates that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's led government is still enjoying the god-will among citizens and would regain the power if the polls were held today. According to the survey conducted by India TV-Matrize News Communication, NDA can get 298 seats while the incumbent BJP government can secure 284. The seats indicate a clear majority for the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Earlier in July last year, the same survey projected Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could register a landslide win on 326 Lok Sabha seats out of a total of 543. It means the ruling government has lost at least 28 seats as compared to what was projected around six months ago.

Meanwhile, the survey results for the Congress are quite impressive as it projects 69 seats-- at least seven more than what it had got in the survey conducted a year ago. Earlier in July, Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was projected to win only 97 LS seats, with ‘Others’ including small, regional parties and independents projected to win 84 seats.

Also, a similar survey was also conducted by India Today-CVoter, which projected 284 seats for the BJP government. Meanwhile, the grand old party is projected to win 191 seats if elections are to be held today, according to the survey.

Bharat Jodo Yatra shows positive results for Congress

It is worth mentioning that the survey came at a time when the country is witnessing inflation, unemployment and other pressing factors. Some parties including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, and CM Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government, want to go national amid the fact the Congress lost its foothold in a majority of the states. However, with the start of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, it seems the padayatra is yielding some positive results among the public. However, the exact outcome can only be apprehended when the largest democratic country holds its general elections in 2024.

