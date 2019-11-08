Image Source : PTI/FILE Toiled for decades to give strength to BJP: PM Modi on LK Advani's born day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described veteran BJP leader LK Advani as a Scholar who will always be cherished for his exceptional contribution towards empowering the citizens.

Extending his greeting on the 92nd birthday of LK Advani, Modi, in a series of Tweet, prayed for his long and healthy life.

“Scholar, statesman and one of the most respected leaders, India will always cherish the exceptional contribution of Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji towards empowering our citizens. On his birthday, I convey my greetings to respected Advani Ji and pray for his long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.

He said that LK Advani Ji toiled for decades to give shape and strength to the BJP.

“If over the years, our party has emerged as a dominant pole of Indian politics, it is because of leaders like Advani Ji and the selfless Karyakartas he groomed for decades,” he added.

Shri LK Advani Ji toiled for decades to give shape and strength to the @BJP4India. If over the years, our party has emerged as a dominant pole of Indian politics, it is because of leaders like Advani Ji and the selfless Karyakartas he groomed for decades. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

He said that for the BJP patriarch public service has always been associated with values and not once did he compromised on the core ideology.

“When it came to safeguarding our democracy, he was at the forefront. As a Minister, his administrative skills are universally lauded,” he said.

For Advani Ji, public service has always been associated with values. Not once has he compromised on the core ideology. When it came to safeguarding our democracy, he was at the forefront. As a Minister, his administrative skills are universally lauded. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

Advani was born on 8 November in 1927 in Karachi in undivided India. After partition, his family moved to India.

He is a founder member of the BJP along with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died last year. He was also the BJP's longest serving president.