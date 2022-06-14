Follow us on Image Source : ANI On camera, CPU Jawan saves little girl's life after she falls off mother's lap | VIDEO

Highlights A little girl was saved by a City Patrol Unit (CPU) jawan in Uttarakhand's Kashipur.

She fell off her mother's lap from an e-rickshaw amid moving traffic.

Jawan Sundar Sharma picked up the girl, and handed her over to her mother.

Little girl saved by CPU jawan: A little girl was saved by a City Patrol Unit (CPU) jawan in Uttarakhand's Kashipur on Monday. The incident took place when the jawan was managing traffic in the city and a little girl fell from her mother's lap from an e-rickshaw. Jawan Sundar Sharma was quick to stop a bus coming from through, picked up the girl, and handed her over to her mother.

He did not care for his own life and was seen immediately rushing to get hold of the child amid trails of traffic-filled road. The incident was caught on CCTV.

"He was on duty at Cheema Chauraha. An e-rickshaw took a very sharp turn due to which a woman on it dropped her child. The child fell in front of a bus. Without caring for his life, Sundar signalled the bus to stop, ran, picked her up," said Circle Officer (CO) City on Monday.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News