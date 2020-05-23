UP cabinet paves way for sale of certain categories of liquor in malls

Image Source : AP/FILE Liquor shops allowed to re-open in Uttar Pradesh malls

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday approved 'UP Excise (Settlement of Licenses for Premium Retail Vends of Foreign Liquor) Rules, 2020', paving the way for sale of certain categories of liquors in Malls in the state.

Licenses in form F.L-4-C will be granted for retail sale of foreign liquor in sealed bottles in malls. These vends will be in addition to the existing shops.

The mall in which such vends can open, should have a minimum plinth area of 10,000 square feet.

Earlier, liquor vendors were allowed to operate in non-containment areas. According to the new guidelines given out by the state government, liquor shops which are not located in shopping malls can be opened from 10 am to 7 pm with social distancing norms in place to ensure that not over five persons are there at a time.

UP excise department authorities had announced that standalone liquor shops will be allowed to open in all areas in the state except containment zones in red zones.

