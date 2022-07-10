After UP, now J&K police seizes property of those helping terrorists, terror acts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police headquarters has accorded sanction for the attachment of 4 residential houses and seizure of 3 vehicles used for providing assistance in terror activities.

Under different orders, sanction have been accorded for the attachment of four residential houses which were involved in harbouring and providing assistance to carry out terrorist activities. Besides, sanctions were also accorded for the seizure of three vehicles including one two-wheeler used for unlawful activities.

In a case under UAPA, police station Parimpora, during the investigation it was found that 3 residential houses of Mohd Yousuf Sofi father of accused Baber Suhail resident of Lawaypora Sofi; Adil Mohammad Lone son of Gh. Mohammad Lone resident of Lawaypora, Khursheed Ahmad Father of accused Muzaffar Ahmad Mir and Rameez Ahamd Mir resident of Maloora were used for providing assistance to 3 terrorists involved in the commission of terrorist attack upon CRPF personnel deployed for ROP duties at Lawypora NHW Srinagar.

In the terror incident, 4 CRPF personnel were injured and 2 out of them succumbed to their injuries.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that the accused have provided shelter and all logistic support to the terrorists in their houses several times.

Another case was registered under the UAPA act at police station Harwan, Srinagar.

Here it was found that the residential house of Ab Rehman Bhat son of Ab Razak Bhat resident of Darbagh Harwan was used for terror activities as his son namely Ashiq Hussain Bhat was harbouring terrorists.

In view of facts circumstances and the evidence collected during the investigation, it has been proved that the immovable property i.e. instant residential house represents "Proceeds of Terrorism".

During the investigation of the case under the Arms Act registered at Ganderbal and another one in Pulwama, it came to fore that vehicle Scorpio bearing registration number in the name of Lateef Ahmad Kambay son of Gh. Mohd Kamby resident of Wakora Tulmulla Ganderbal and one Piago Auto load carrier registered in the name of Aquib Yousuf Mir son of Mohd Yousuf Mir resident of Hakripora (brother of accused Mohd Saleem Mir) and TVS Scooty registered in the name of accused Irshad Ahmad Malik were used for carrying out terrorist activities.

In exercise of powers conferred by section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the DGP J&K has accorded sanction for attachment/ seizure of the immovable/movable properties in these cases.

Pertinent to mention that during the year 2021, police have accorded sanction for the seizure of 75 vehicles, (which included mostly four-wheelers and two-wheelers), 5 houses, 6 shops, land, and cash under UAPA.

