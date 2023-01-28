Law Minister Kiren Rijiju reveals his Salman-Bollywood connections in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PIC (TWITTER) Kiren Rijiju with Salman Khan

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has revealed his connections with Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon in his interview with Rajat Sharma in 'Aap Ki Adalat' show.

Rijiju said, when he was Sports Minister, he had invited super star Salman Khan to Arunachal Pradesh to promote 'Fit India' campaign. "Salman Khan came forward to promote Fit India during 2020 and he joined me in visiting Arunachal Pradesh. Cycling is very good for fitness. We had organized Adventure Sports plus Fitness event and Salman Khan didn't charge a rupee. Instead he donated the cycle and also some clothes."

Rajat Sharma: I have an old picture of you appearing shirtless like Salman Khan?

Kiren Rijiju: Yes, I was at the back (of the pic).

Rajat Sharma: Did you ever dream of appearing shirtless on screen like Salman?

Kiren Rijiju: "No, not at all. I do watch films, but I have no connections with the film world. To desire is to dream, and I don't dream, to appear in films. ..I do not even know how films are made. Nowadays I do not have even time to watch films. In earlier days, I used to watch films on VCR, or go to a cinema hall in Assam. There was a cinema hall in our district headquarter. "

Rajat Sharma: You once described Shilpa Shetty as the "fittest star of Bollywood"?

Kiren Rijiju: "It was for the Fit India campaign. Shilpa Shetty came to our (sports) ministry, met me and did a lot to promote yoga. The Fit India campaign was to promote health awareness among people. I thank all the stars, from both film and sports, who joined the campaign."

Rajat Sharma: On social media it was trending that you had invited Raveena Tandon to visit Tawang (in Arunachal Pradesh) and you promised to arrange everything for her vacation?

Kiren Rijiju: "Yes, it was because most of the people think there may not be good hotels (in Tawang), or a good place to sleep. I said, I will tell you where the hotel is. I am the MP from there. As a local MP, I try to attract more and more tourists to my place. Naturally I had to invite (her).

The Law Minister said, though he was no more the Sports minister, he still remained in touch with athletes and sportsmen. "For me, sports is a passion. I meet sports stars, Olympians, medallists, and also young players in the 10-15 age group. Though I do not have much time, I try to spare 5-10 minutes for meeting athletes. ..If players get stuck anywhere for lack of visa, or fall sick or face a problem, they message me, and I respond immediately."

Rajat Sharma: Recently some wrestlers who had won medals, sat on dharna, did they approach you?

Kiren Rijiju: "It was a dispute..I should not interfere...It is entirely different matter. There were issues between the wrestlers and the Federation. I am no more the Sports Minister. I should not interfere in such matters."

