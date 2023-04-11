Land-for-jobs scam: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav likely appear before ED today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to appear before ED

Land-for-jobs scam: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is likely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the national capital today for questioning in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam. He was questioned by the central probe agency last month in this case. The ED lodged a separate case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the CBI FIR and it is expected to record the statement of Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

Yadav's sister Misa Bharti was also questioned by the ED in this case on March 25, the same day he had deposed before the CBI. Bharti, 46, is a Rajya Sabha MP of the Rashtriya Janta Dal. Both the central agencies recently initiated action in the case, with the CBI questioning former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi and the ED carrying out raids against the RJD chief's family. The ED, after the searches, said it seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore. It said the investigation was underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad's family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.

About the 'land-for-job scam'

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Prasad's family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009. The CBI in its charge sheet alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

It alleged that as a quid pro quo, the candidates directly or through their immediate relatives and family members sold land to the family members of RJD chief Prasad, then railway minister, at highly discounted rates up to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates.

