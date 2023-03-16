Follow us on Image Source : PTI Land-for-job scam: Tejashwi Yadav agrees to appear; CBI says won't arrest leader in March

Land-for-jobs scam: In the latest development to the land-for-jobs scam, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav agreed in Delhi High Court that he will appear before CBI for questioning on March 25. Following this, the CBI told the court that the agency will not arrest Yadav this month in connection with this case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma recorded the CBI counsel's statement that the agency was not thinking about arresting Tejashwi Yadav this month.

Taking note of submissions by both parties, the high court disposed of the petition, in which Yadav sought the quashing of the summons issued to him by the CBI. The Bihar Deputy CM, in his plea, said he had requested the investigating officer through multiple letters to allow him some time as the current Bihar Assembly session will conclude on April 5.

About the 'land-for-job scam'

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Prasad's family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009. The CBI in its charge sheet alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating the laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

It alleged that as a quid pro quo, the candidates directly or through their immediate relatives and family members sold land to the family members of RJD chief Prasad, then railway minister, at highly discounted rates up to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates.

