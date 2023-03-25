Land-for-jobs scam: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav likely to appear before CBI today for questioning

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The probe agency assured the Delhi High Court that it will not arrest Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav this month.

Land-for-jobs scam: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is expected to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation today (March 25) for questioning in connection with a case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Earlier on March 16, the probe agency assured the Delhi High Court that it will not arrest the RJD leader this month, after which the politician agreed to appear before it.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma recorded the CBI counsel's statement that the agency was not contemplating to arrest Tejashwi this month. Following the assurance, senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing the Bihar Deputy CM, submitted to the court that the leader will appear on March 25 before the investigating officer at CBI headquarters in Delhi at 10:30 am.

Tejashwi Yadav had sought time till April 5

Earlier, RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi in his plea said he has requested the investigating officer through multiple letters to allow him some time as the current Bihar assembly session will conclude on April 5.

Tejashwi's lawyer said three summons have been issued to him since February and he has requested the agency that till the budget session is going on, either he be allowed to appear in the CBI office in Patna or if any information or documents are required from his side then he shall provide the same through his authorised representative in New Delhi.

Lalu, Rabri & their daughter Misa granted bail

On March 15, a trial court here granted bail to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and others in connection with the case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam after they appeared before it.

What's the case?

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad Yadav's family when he was railway minister between 2004 and 2009. The CBI, in its chargesheet, alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating norms and procedures of the Indian Railways for recruitment.

In his plea, Tejashwi said section 160 of the CrPC, under which the CBI has issued him summons, states that notices for appearance of a person should be within the local jurisdiction of a police station or within the adjoining police station of the place the person is located.

(With inputs from PTI)

