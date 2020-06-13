Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon hospitalised

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon was on Saturday admitted to a hospital and his condition was stated to be stable. Tandon, 85, had fever and complications related to urology. All necessary tests have been performed and he has been admitted to the ICU at the Medanta hospital, the sources said.

According to the director of the Medanta Hospital, Rakesh Kapoor, his condition is stable and there is no need to worry. He may be discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

According to BJP sources, Tandon is presently in Lucknow which is also his home district.

He had also represented Lucknow Parliamentary seat in Lok Sabha and had also been a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

