  Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE: SC takes suo motu cognisance of incident, CJI-led bench to hear matter today
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE: SC takes suo motu cognisance of incident, CJI-led bench to hear matter today

The Lakhimpur Kheri incident has triggered a major political storm with opposition parties accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of shielding the culprits.

Updated on: October 07, 2021 8:15 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE: SC takes cognisance of
Image Source : PTI

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE: SC takes cognisance of incident, CJI-led bench to hear matter today

Lakhimpur violence Live Updates: The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people were killed in violence during a farmers' protest. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the matter today at 11 am. The matter has been listed as 'violence in Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) leading to 'loss of life'. The incident has triggered a major political storm with opposition parties accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of shielding the culprits. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhinpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence. An FIR under section 302 of IPC (murder) has been registered against the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and others in the incident in Tikonia police station but no arrest has been made so far.

 

 

Live updates : Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

  • Oct 07, 2021 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence sparks political storm

    The violence in Lakhimpur Kheri has triggered a major political storm with opposition parties accusing the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of shielding the culprits. Of the eight people killed, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area. The other four include two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel.

  • Oct 07, 2021 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Rahul, Priyanka meet families of farmers killed in Lakhimpur

    Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday met the family members of farmers killed in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri and promised them all assistance. They arrived in Lakhimpur after the Uttar Pradesh government allowed them to visit the violence-hit district. Talking to newspersons later in the night, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said all the three families she met want justice.

  • Oct 07, 2021 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Courts can restore faith of voiceless, says Sibal

    Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday thanked the Chief Justice of India after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said courts in India are temples of justice that can restore the faith of the voiceless. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana is scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday.

  • Oct 07, 2021 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Uttarakhand Congress workers to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

    Packed in 1,000 vehicles, Uttarakhand Congress workers led by party leader Harish Rawat to go to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri from Ramnagar today

  • Oct 07, 2021 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Courts can restore faith of voiceless: Kapil Sibal after SC takes cognisance of incident

    "Thank the Chief Justice of India for deciding to take up the matter suo motu. This is the need of the hour. This and courts in India are the temples of justice that can restore the faith of the voiceless who most often feel orphaned," Sibal tweeted.

     

  • Oct 07, 2021 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Jharkhand Congress leaders stopped near Wyndhamganj by UP Police

  • Oct 07, 2021 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Moradabad police, administration didn't give us permission to go further: Sachin Pilot

    Moradabad police, administration didn't give us permission to go further (to Lakhimpur). No reason specified...We were stopped here. Neither are they letting us go nor are they permitting us to stay here...They will drop us back to the border, Congres leader Sachin Pilot told reporters

     

