Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE: SC takes suo motu cognisance of incident, CJI-led bench to hear matter today

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence LIVE: SC takes cognisance of incident, CJI-led bench to hear matter today

Lakhimpur violence Live Updates: The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people were killed in violence during a farmers' protest. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the matter today at 11 am. The matter has been listed as 'violence in Lakhimpur Kheri (UP) leading to 'loss of life'. The incident has triggered a major political storm with opposition parties accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of shielding the culprits. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhinpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence. An FIR under section 302 of IPC (murder) has been registered against the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and others in the incident in Tikonia police station but no arrest has been made so far.

