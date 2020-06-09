LAC Standoff: Indian, Chinese troops disengage at 3 locations in Eastern Ladakh, China moves back troops

Image Source : ANI/FILE LAC Standoff: Indian, Chinese troops disengage at three locations in Eastern Ladakh, China moves back troops

Troops of India and China on Tuesday disengaged on the ground at multiple locations in Eastern Ladakh, top government sources told news agency ANI. The Chinese troops and infantry combat vehicles moved back by 2.5 km by People’s Liberation Army in Galwan area, Patrolling Point 15 and Hot Springs area.

The talks between the two armies are going to be held this week at multiple locations including Patroling point 14 (Galwan area), Patrolling point 15, and Hot Springs area.

The sources said that because of the talks, that is to be held in the next few days and the Lt Gen-level talks held on June 6, the Chinese Army has pulled back its troops and to reciprocate the Chinese disengagement, the Indian side also brought back some of its troops and vehicles from these areas.

Sources said the talks are being held on these points at the battalion commander level and they have had hotline talks with their counterparts.

The initial talks are being held in these areas, the Chinese activities had also started in Eastern Ladakh from this location only, they said.

Indian military teams are already in Chushul to engage the Chinese in talks and are coordinating with the senior officials in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)

