Lab technician in Rajasthan's Bikaner held for charging money for RT-PCR tests

A lab technician of a government hospital and a sample collection worker were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly charging money from people for conducting RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

A complaint was received that lab technician Ravindra Upadhyay, posted at a government hospital in Ganga Shahar of Bikaner, was demanding Rs 800 for getting coronavirus confirmatory RT-PCR test done, DGP, ACB, B L Soni said.

Coronavirus tests are conducted free of cost at government-run hospitals in the state.

Soni said Deepak Gehlot, a sample collection worker of a private lab, was in league with Upadhyay and was also charging more money for conducting tests privately than the prescribed government rate.

During investigation, ACB officials pretended as suspected COVID-19 patients to get the RT-PCR test done. Upadhyay and Gehlot were contacted and they demanded Rs 1,600 for the tests, the ACB said, adding both the individuals were subsequently arrested.

Soni said a case has been registered against them under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and their residences are being searched.

