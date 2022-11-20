Follow us on Image Source : KUMAR VISHWAS (TWITTER) Kumar Vishwas receives 'death threat', 1 arrested from Indore.

Kumar Vishwas death threat : Famous poet Kumar Vishwas has received a death threat via e-mail today. Police has arrested a man from Indore for allegedly sending a death threat to Kumar Vishwas. The arrest was made from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The accused had allegedly threatened Vishwas through an email. He has also used abusive language for Lord Rama and compared Kumar with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The complaint was filed by Praveen Pandey who is manager of Kumar Vishwas. He submitted the letter to Indirapuram Police Station on November 18 in this regard.

Later, in a tweet, Kumar Vishwas expressed his gratitude towards Uttar Pradesh Police.

More details are awaited.

Latest India News