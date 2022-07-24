Sunday, July 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Expelled Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi meets BJP chief Nadda, Haryana CM

Expelled Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi meets BJP chief Nadda, Haryana CM

Bishnoi served two terms as a Lok Sabha Member and is serving the fourth term as a member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly from Adampur constituency.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2022 16:49 IST
Kuldeep Bishnoi, BJP chief Nadda, Haryana CM, Harayana chief minister, JP Nadda, Nadda BJP, Congress
Image Source : TWITTER@BISHNOIKULDEEP Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi meets BJP chief Nadda in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • Kuldeep Bishnoi served two terms as a Lok Sabha Member
  • Bishnoi is serving 4th term as member of Haryana Legislative Assembly from Adampur constituency
  • There have been speculations that he may switch over to the saffron party

Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Sunday met BJP chief J.P. Nadda and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and discussed political issues. On July 10, Bishnoi had met Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the recent Rajya Sabha biennial election held in June, Congress MLA Bishnoi cross-voted which led to the defeat of party candidate and former Union Minister Ajay Maken.

Due to the cross-voting, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi removed Bishnoi from all party positions including the post of a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee with immediate effect. 

On his frequent meetings with BJP leaders in recent weeks and possibility that he may switch over to the saffron party, former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had maintained that the Adampur legislator is free to take his own decision, but he should resign as an MLA before doing so. Bishnoi, a four-time MLA and two-time MP and younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, has been sulking ever since the Congress ignored him for the post of its Haryana unit chief during a revamp earlier this year.

The party appointed Udai Bhan, a loyalist of former chief minister Hooda, as its Haryana unit chief. After cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls, Bishnoi had posted a cryptic tweet saying, "I know how to crush a snake's hood. I do not leave the jungle in fear of snakes." On his expulsion from the party, Bishnoi had said the Congress has rules for some leaders and exceptions for others. Rules are applied selectively. Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past. In my case, I listened to my soul and acted on my morals.

The Congress, which is the main opposition party in Haryana, was assured of one Rajya Sabha seat by virtue of the number of MLAs it has in the 90-member assembly. However, Congress candidate Ajay Maken failed to secure the berth after Bishnoi cross-voted, while the vote of an MLA was declared invalid.

Related Stories
India TV Samvaad | What has changed in India under PM Modi's 8-year rule - Highlights

India TV Samvaad | What has changed in India under PM Modi's 8-year rule - Highlights

If there is a national party in the country, it's BJP: JP Nadda

If there is a national party in the country, it's BJP: JP Nadda

PM Modi changed India's politics from that of dynasties, corruption to development: J P Nadda

PM Modi changed India's politics from that of dynasties, corruption to development: J P Nadda

President election: Nadda, Rajnath Singh to consult other parties; AAP's Sanjay Singh meets Pawar

President election: Nadda, Rajnath Singh to consult other parties; AAP's Sanjay Singh meets Pawar

Venkaiah Naidu as next president? Amit Shah, JP Nadda's meeting with Vice President sparks buzz

Venkaiah Naidu as next president? Amit Shah, JP Nadda's meeting with Vice President sparks buzz

President Election 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah, others attend BJP's parliamentary meeting

President Election 2022: PM Modi, Amit Shah, others attend BJP's parliamentary meeting

President Election 2022: A look at NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu's political career

President Election 2022: A look at NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu's political career

Droupadi Murmu, NDA's President candidate says 'surprised... hope all Odisha MPs, MLAs support me'

Droupadi Murmu, NDA's President candidate says 'surprised... hope all Odisha MPs, MLAs support me'

BJP National Executive Meet: 'When the tiger comes, foxes run away', says Bandi Sanjay

BJP National Executive Meet: 'When the tiger comes, foxes run away', says Bandi Sanjay

PM Modi's message to BJP leaders in Hyderabad meeting, 'learn from mistakes of parties on decline'

PM Modi's message to BJP leaders in Hyderabad meeting, 'learn from mistakes of parties on decline'

Sanjay Raut takes a dig at Eknath Shinde's Delhi visit, says CM's taking orders from BJP

Sanjay Raut takes a dig at Eknath Shinde's Delhi visit, says CM's taking orders from BJP

BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and the saffron party-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma were elected to the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana. Bishnoi and his father Bhajan Lal had floated the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) in 2007 after the Congress handpicked Hooda for the chief minister's post following the party's thumping victory in the 2005 assembly polls.

Also Read | Expelled Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda; sparks speculation he may join BJP

Also Read | 'Party rules are applied selectively': Kuldeep Bishnoi takes jibe at Congress after his expulsion

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News