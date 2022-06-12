Follow us on Image Source : KULDEEP BISHNOI (TWITTER). 'Party has rules for some leaders, exceptions...': Kuldeep Bishnoi takes jibe at Congress after his expulsion.

Highlights Congress party expelled MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Saturday from all party positions

Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past: Kuldeep Bishnoi after his expulsion

Bishnoi was expelled after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana

Rajya Sabha Election 2022 : After the Congress party expelled MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Saturday (June 11) from all party positions, he took a jibe at the party and said that the rules of the party existed only for some leaders while there were exceptions for others.

"Congress also has rules for some leaders and exceptions for others. Rules are applied selectively. Indiscipline has been repeatedly ignored in the past. In my case, I listened to my soul and acted on my morals," he tweeted.

He also stressed on the party's inaction against other critical opportunities.

"Had @incindia acted this swiftly & strongly in 2016 and on every other critical opportunity they've missed, they wouldn't have been in such dire straits," he added in another tweet.

ALSO READ: Rajya Sabha election: Congress expels Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi over cross-voting

Why Kuldeep Bishnoi was expelled from Congress party?

Bishnoi who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana was expelled from all party positions including his membership of the Congress Working Committee (Special Invitee).

The expulsion came after Congress candidate Ajay Maken lost the Rajya Sabha elections to media baron Kartikeya Sharma, the BJP-backed independent candidate, by a "narrow margin", a huge shock for the grand old party which was confident of winning the seat.Polling was held on June 10 to elect two members to the Upper House of Parliament from Haryana.

BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar scored a comfortable victory with 31 votes, leaving the battle for the second seat between Maken and Sharma.

ALSO READ: Rajya Sabha Election: Cong's Kuldeep Bishnoi cross-votes in Haryana, may be suspended from party

Latest India News