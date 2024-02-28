Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election 2024

Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Krishnanagar is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. The state has 42 parliamentary seats. The Krishnanagar seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Tehatta, Palashipara, Kaliganj, Nakashipara, Chapra, Krishnanagar City North and Krishnanagar City South. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Trinamool Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are the main parties in the constituency. CPM leader Ajoy Mukhopadhyay won the Krishnanagar constituency four times in a row in 1989, 1991, 1996 and 1998. The BJP won the seat only once in 1999 when its candidate Satyabrata Mookherjee emerged victorious.

Krishnanagar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 16,31,698 voters in the Krishnanagar constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 8,48,870 voters were male and 7,82,787 were female voters. 41 voters belonged to the third gender. 5,112 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Krishnanagar in 2019 was 6,832 (6,655 were men and 177 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Krishnanagar constituency was 14,76,783. Out of this, 7,69,981 voters were male and 7,06,791 were female voters. 11 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 2,066 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Krishnanagar in 2014 was 4,677 (3,281 were men and 1,396 were women).

Krishnanagar 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Mahua Moitra won the seat for the first time with a margin of 63,218 votes. She was polled 6,14,872 votes with a vote share of 44.99%. She defeated BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey who got 5,51,654 votes (40.37%). CPM candidate Shantanu Jha stood third with 1,20,222 votes (8.80%) in the constituency and Congress candidate Intaj Ali Shah was in the fourth position with 38,305 votes (2.80%). The total number of valid votes polled was 13,66,443.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Tapas Paul won the seat for the second consecutive time. He was polled 4,38,789 votes with a vote share of 35.14%. CPM candidate Shantanu Jha got 3,67,534 votes (29.43%) and was the runner-up. Paul defeated Jha by a margin of 71,255 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 12,47,914. BJP candidate Satyabrata Mookherjee came third with 3,29,387 votes (26.38%) and Congress candidate Razia Ahmed was in the fourth position with 74,789 votes (5.99%).

Krishnanagar Past Winners

Tapas Paul (Trinamool Congress): 2009

Jyotirmoyee Sikdar (CPM): 2004

Satyabrata Mookherjee (BJP): 1999

Ajoy Mukhopadhyay (CPM): 1998

Ajoy Mukhopadhyay (CPM): 1996

Ajoy Mukhopadhyay (CPM): 1991

Ajoy Mukhopadhyay (CPM): 1989

Renu Pada Das (CPM): 1984

Renu Pada Das (CPM): 1980

Renu Pada Das (CPM): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 7,508 voters (0.55%) opted for NOTA in the Krishnanagar constituency. In 2014, 7,642 voters (0.61%) opted for NOTA in the Krishnanagar constituency.

Krishnanagar Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 13,66,443 or 83.74%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 12,47,914 or 84.50%.

Krishnanagar Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 29 in the Krishnanagar constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on May 12 in Krishnanagar.

Krishnanagar Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,812 polling stations in the Krishnanagar constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,800 polling stations in the Krishnanagar constituency.