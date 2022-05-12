Thursday, May 12, 2022
     
Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Allahabad HC grants four-month to Mathura court for redressal of all cases

Multiple suits have been filed in Mathura court demanding the removal of the mosque built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb near the birthplace of lord Krishna.

Vishal Pratap Singh Reported by: Vishal Pratap Singh @vishalpsing
Lucknow Updated on: May 12, 2022 14:14 IST
A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah
Image Source : PTI

A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted four-month to a Mathura court for redressal of all cases in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case. A single judge bench Justice Salil Kumar also told the court to proceed with an ex parte hearing if the involved parties (Sunni Waqf Board and others) are not represented. 

The HC's directive came on a petition filed by Hindu Army chief Manish Yadav through advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh.

There is a dispute over the land on which the Shahi Idgah Mosque stands today in Mathura. It is located adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

According to Hindus, the mosque was built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of lord Krishna. Multiple suits have been filed in the Mathura court demanding the removal of the mosque. 

 

 

