Kolkata man shoots dead ex-girlfriend

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2020 11:36 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

A woman in her early twenties was shot dead allegedly by her former beau in the southern part of Kolkata. (Representational image)

A woman in her early twenties was shot dead allegedly by her former beau in the southern part of Kolkata on Saturday morning, police said.

The woman, identified as third-year college student, was shot dead allegedly by another youngster, Jayanta Halder, in the Regent Park area, a senior officer said.

The accused had allegedly barged into the victim's house around 8 am, shot her from a close range without provocation, and then escaped, he said.

"Both were in a relationship but after coming to know that the man was married, the woman had ceased all ties with him. This might have led to the killing," the officer said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused and the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

