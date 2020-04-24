Kolkata reports 58 new COVID-19 positive cases; Bengal's tally at 334

Image Source : PTI 58 fresh coronavirus cases in Kolkata

As many as 58 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from Kolkata, taking the total in the state to 334. According to a senior official, the number of deaths remains unchanged, which is 15. Commenting on the new cases, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said, "58 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. At the same time 24 patients recovered fully and were discharged from the hospital. So the total number of active cases now stands at 334."

Of the 58 fresh cases, 22 were detected in members of a few families. The rest 36 were detected from various places.

Sinha said 80 per cent of the new cases were detected in Kolkata.

"Kolkata is congested. Shops and markets have been open. These areas are crowded. So there are more patients in Kolkata. We have brought together ten agencies to try and find out ways of containing the disease in Kolkata," he said.

However, the good news is that no new cases were reported in five affected areas of Kolkata, and several such areas in Howrah, he said.

During the past 24 hours, 953 tests were done in the state.

