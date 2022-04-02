Saturday, April 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight develops snag while taking off, grounded

Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight develops snag while taking off, grounded

The 72-seater IndiGo flight with 62 passengers on board was to take off around 9 am

PTI Reported by: PTI
Ranchi Updated on: April 02, 2022 15:35 IST
aviation,IndiGo,international air travel,InterGlobe Aviation Ltd,IndiGo international flights,IndiGo
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight develops snag while taking off, grounded

A Kolkata-bound flight was grounded at the Ranchi airport on Saturday after it developed a technical snag while taking off, officials said.

The 72-seater IndiGo flight with 62 passengers on board was to take off around 9 am, they said.

"The air-conditioner of the plane developed a snag and it stopped working. So, the flight was grounded for repair works," Ranchi airport director Vinod Sharma told PTI.

Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers, he said. 

ALSO READ | 50 percent crew members to be subjected to random pre-flight alcohol test daily: DGCA

 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News