50 percent crew members to be subjected to random pre-flight alcohol test daily: DGCA

50 percent crew members to be subjected to random pre-flight alcohol test daily says DGCA

Airlines must ensure that 50 percent of cockpit and cabin crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol tests daily, the aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday.

"In case of flying training institutes, 50 percent of instructors and 40 percent of student pilots shall be subjected to pre-flight breath-analyzer on daily basis," stated the notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The notice has been issued 'in view of reducing trend of COVID-19 cases and increase in the volume of air traffic as a result of the resumption of normal operation', it noted.

India resumed full scheduled international flights on March 27 this year. The country resumed full scheduled domestic flights on October 18, 2021.

